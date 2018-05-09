You are here
Post-industrial capitalism calls for new economic model for Singapore
A mindset shift will be needed in order for the Republic to ride out the global and domestic trends that have rendered her economic policies outdated.
GLOBAL and domestic trends over the past several years indicate that Singapore's successful half-century of state-driven, export-oriented, multinational-led, manufacturing-focused economic growth has - or is soon to - run its course.
GLOBAL TRENDS
Recent
