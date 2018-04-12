You are here

Home > Opinion

Roseanne shines light on today's two Americas

The reboot of an 80s sitcom shows a duality among American voters, and that even among Trumpists, support is qualified
Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20180412_LHROS_3391737.jpg
Roseanne Barr and John Goodman in the reboot of Roseanne, which premiered last month. The revived show did especially well among those who voted for President Trump two years earlier.
PHOTO: ADAM ROSE, ABC

When the American sitcom Roseanne was originally launched on the ABC television network in October 1988, Republican President Ronald Reagan was about to begin his last year in office.

At that time, pundits and politicos were discussing the emergence of the so-called "Reagan Democrats" -

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

BT_20180412_ADB12_3391867.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

ADB sees 6 per cent Asia growth but warns of risks from trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening