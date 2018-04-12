You are here
Roseanne shines light on today's two Americas
The reboot of an 80s sitcom shows a duality among American voters, and that even among Trumpists, support is qualified
When the American sitcom Roseanne was originally launched on the ABC television network in October 1988, Republican President Ronald Reagan was about to begin his last year in office.
At that time, pundits and politicos were discussing the emergence of the so-called "Reagan Democrats" -
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg