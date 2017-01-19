You are here
EDITORIAL
Signs of hope and some positive reviews for the beleaguered ringgit
THE Malaysian currency, ailed by capital flight amid the prospect of rising US interest rates and hit further by sentiment-eroding domestic politics, has begun the new year on the same note of despair which it finished 2016 on.
The ringgit declined 4.3 per cent last year hitting a low of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg