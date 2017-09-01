Talk to, not at, North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
EVERY missile that North Korea hurls towards neighbouring countries - the latest of which flew over Japan's Hokkaido island this week - gets just impotent verbal retorts from the likes of US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal