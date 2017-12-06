You are here

Home > Opinion

The case for sovereign green bonds

Singapore can take steps to increase access to the green bond market by leveraging its established financial infrastructure and geography to become a green finance hub in South-east Asia.
Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171206_WCGREENBONDS11RN_3208034.jpg
In March this year, Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, said MAS will "seek to promote the development of a wider range of sustainability-oriented benchmarks, funds and products" to cater to a growing regional demand, starting with green bonds. He also recognised the potential to develop a green bond market through a variety of methods.
FILE PHOTO

SUSTAINABLE investing, green finance and green bonds - these are "buzz words" used by governments, financial institutions and corporations around the world, but what do they actually mean?

Green bonds are akin to conventional bonds in many ways. Pricing, issuance structures and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

Jiak Kim Street_Aerial view with boundary.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Two tender closings signal developers' unabating land appetite

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

yaohui-pixglobal06-6741.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Values, good governance crucial for Singapore's future: Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening