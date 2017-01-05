You are here
The essentials for a sharing economy
S'pore needs to draw up regulations to keep the sharing economy safe, yet business-friendly. An agency overseeing sharing and trust activities would also be ideal.
WHEN the Committee of the Future Economy rolls out its much-anticipated report later this month, the strategies and recommendations laid out will almost certainly be shaped by two global trends: the sharing economy, and trust as a measure of value.
In the sharing economy, peer-to-peer
