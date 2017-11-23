You are here
The Middle East's new balance of power
Riyadh and Jerusalem are hoping that Washington will help them challenge Tehran's drive to primacy in the region. But there are fears this may draw the US into a new regional war
SO like Washington Irving's Rip Van Winkle, you had fallen asleep many years ago, say, in 1967 in the aftermath of that year's Middle Eastern War aka the Six-Day War and had woken up 50 years later, discovering to your surprise that Israel and Egypt, the two nations who had fought that war and
