You are here
Time to relook monetary policy in Singapore?
As the nation moves towards productivity-led growth, it may need to reconsider the macro policy mix to deal with a much-altered environment.
SINGAPORE'S exchange rate-centred monetary policy was implemented in 1981 when Goh Keng Swee was the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Prior to this, in the 1970s, MAS took a more eclectic approach to monetary policy, monitoring multiple indicators such as interest rates,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg