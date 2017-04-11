You are here
Tragic Syrian attack transforms Trump
In just a week, the fervid nationalist President Donald Trump who only wants to "Make America great again", does a volte-face on foreign policy to protect "beautiful Syrian babies"
IN September 2013, US President Barack Obama pledged to punish Syrian leader Bashar el-Assad for targeting his own people with chemical weapons, and threatened American air strikes against the regime's government and military centres.
In response, a certain New York businessman with a
