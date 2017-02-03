You are here

Home > Opinion

Trump on path of 'triangular diplomacy' with Russia and China

Borrowing from Nixon's foreign policy playbook, the Trump administration seems to be playing off one against the other.
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170203_HMTRI_2723210.jpg
The new cordiality between Mr Trump and Mr Putin is a cause for concern.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE new Donald Trump administration is replaying President Richard Nixon's "Triangular Diplomacy" strategy between the United States, Russia and China. Mr Nixon had normalised relations with Beijing in the 1970s while simultaneously pressurising Moscow in order to achieve US foreign policy goals

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening