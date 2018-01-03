Trump's short-sightedness cuts reach of US soft power

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
DONALD Trump warned on Sunday that the "world is watching Iran" after days of anti-government protests sparked by the country's economic woes. Almost a year into office, the US president's hawkishness toward Teheran has been a key feature of his foreign policy with his landmark decision in
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo