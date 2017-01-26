You are here

Home > Opinion

UK Supreme Court ruling complicates path to Brexit

The political spotlight now turns to Parliament where a cross-party group of MPs and Lords is seeking to counter May's vision of a hard Brexit.
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170126_AHBREXIT_2710144.jpg
A demonstrator outside the Supreme Court in central London on Tuesday holding a cake with the EU flag on it, following the Supreme Court's judgement that parliamentary approval is needed before the UK government can begin Brexit negotiations.
PHOTO: AFP

IN ONE of the most significant developments since the Brexit referendum, the UK Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday that the government requires an Act of Parliament to trigger Article 50 and commence formal exit negotiations with the EU.  The decision, while technical in nature

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening