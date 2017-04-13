You are here
EDITORIAL
United Airlines wastes priceless opportunity to avoid PR debacle
THERE never seems to be a dull moment at United Airlines these days. Last month, the American carrier was in the news for barring two teenage girls from boarding a flight.The reason was a baffling one: A gate agent, who claimed she was merely adhering to the airline's dress code, deemed the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg