You are here

Home > Opinion

Urban regeneration - it's still about creating places where people want to be

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 05:50
by

THE United Nations projected that by 2050 the number of city dwellers will swell to 70 per cent of the global population. As cities come under increasing pressure from influx of people - coupled with rising population growth and demographic changes - the demands of trying to house, transport and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening