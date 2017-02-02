You are here
What does it mean to be an American?
That is the crux of the debate over President Trump's order banning entry of refugees and citizens of certain Muslim countries. But the finer points are lost in the din
Washington
PRESIDENT Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily ban entry into the United States of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from around the world has produced an eruption of furious responses across the country.
A massive wave of protests has
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg