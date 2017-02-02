You are here

Home > Opinion

What does it mean to be an American?

That is the crux of the debate over President Trump's order banning entry of refugees and citizens of certain Muslim countries. But the finer points are lost in the din
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170202_LHEXEC_2720270.jpg
Protesters marching to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan on Sunday decrying President Trump's executive order.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

PRESIDENT Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily ban entry into the United States of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from around the world has produced an eruption of furious responses across the country.

A massive wave of protests has

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening