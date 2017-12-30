When school's out, but class may go on

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
1. What was the most noteworthy thing that happenedthis week?
The Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) this week published a study that is likely to prompt questions of a class divide in Singapore. The study examined network diversity, and in measuring social capital, it
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo