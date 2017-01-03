You are here
Will Obama's parting shots hit targets?
US ties with Israel, Russia worsen amid decisions to abstain on UN vote, eject 35 Russians
Washington
FOLLOWING the news that emanated from Washington last week, an objective observer may conclude that two of the most dramatic foreign policy crises of Barack Obama's presidency occurred during his last 30 days or so in office. Indeed, the major American newspapers carried
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg