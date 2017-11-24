You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Yoma counters Myanmar's headwinds with diverse business, strong governance
MYANMAR'S mixed economic outlook and bloated property market weigh on Yoma Strategic Holdings in the short-to-medium term, but the company's strong governance and ability to execute a diversification strategy suggest that it will be a resilient investment despite the headwinds.
Yoma, a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg