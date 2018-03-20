You are here
YuuZoo: A company like no other
Its results and deal announcements seem to contain incredulous numbers and information gaps.
SINCE July 5, 2017, I have written several articles relating to corporate governance, disclosure and accounting issues at YuuZoo Corporation. Among the numerous concerns I have raised are highly positive announcements about business deals and other developments with little supporting information
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg