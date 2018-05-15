100 units booked at Coral Bay worth RM330m

Singapore

GSH Corp has received bookings for 100 residential units worth more than RM330 million (S$110 million) during a private preview event for its 460-unit Coral Bay luxury condominium project in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

All the 100 units offered during the preview were oversubscribed, said GSH, the property developer controlled by "Popiah King" Sam Goi.

Coral Bay comprises eight 12-storey towers within the ocean-front gated community of Sutera Harbour Resort. The apartments range from 1,500 square foot two-bedroom apartments to 9,000 sq ft penthouses. Prices start from RM2.3 million. Completion is slated for 2022, a company spokesman said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Coral Bay is GSH's second residential project in Malaysia after the Eaton Residences development in Kuala Lumpur in 2016. "Kota Kinabalu is one of the fastest-growing cities in South-east Asia that is also experiencing a tourism boom, thanks to its natural attractions such as the marine parks, pristine beaches and South-east Asia's tallest mountain, Mount Kinabalu," said GSH chief executive Gilbert Ee. "We envisage that Coral Bay will be attractive to owner-occupiers, investors and vacationers."

Separately, UOL Group announced on Monday that it has sold 80 units of Amber45, out of the 100 that were released at an average price of about S$2,200 psf at its launch last weekend. The property, a boutique freehold 139-unit development, saw Singaporeans account for 94 per cent of the buyers.

As part of its smart home offerings, each unit is integrated with voice-activated functions and smart digital locks. Through voice-activated functions, residents are able to control their lights and air-conditioning. They can also use a mobile app to answer video calls and grant visitors access to the condominium and its facilities.

UOL will also be launching The Tre Ver, a 729-unit condominium (former Raintree Gardens site at Potong Pasir) which is a development with a 200-metre Kallang River frontage.