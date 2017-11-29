You are here

Home > Real Estate

3rd time's a charm for How Sun Park en bloc

SingHaiyi unit awarded site at S$81.09m, or S$1,092 psf ppr
Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BT_20171129_NSHOWSUN29_3198286.jpg
How Sun Park is a freehold three-storey development comprising 20 townhouses on a land area of 54,942.7 sq ft.

A SUBSIDIARY of SingHaiyi Group Ltd has been awarded the How Sun Park site for S$81.09 million through a collective sale.

The price works out to S$1,092 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), inclusive of an estimated development charge of S$2.92 million.

This is the third

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

CRCT, CapitaLand to buy RMB3.36b mall in Guangzhou

Ying Li divests 3.3b yuan stake in Chongqing CBD project

As Brexit nears, new London office construction slows

Completed condo prices up 0.6% in October from September: NUS index

Hong Kong's Link REIT agrees to dispose properties worth nearly HK$23b

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171129_JWCMA_3198217.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

mark_temasek08.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek in talks for US$1b sale of Zuellig Pharma stake: sources

BT_20171129_ATBALI_3198153.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Eruption disruption: airlines rush to cut losses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening