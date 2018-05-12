You are here

Home > Real Estate

A new 25-storey tower at New York's City Hall Park

Making the most of the wide-open view around it became a driving objective in the design of One Beekman
Sat, May 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180512_UWCITY12_3434061.jpg
A rendering of One Beekman, which is being built on a site that used to be part of J&R Music and Computer World.
PHOTO: THE BOUNDARY/COMPASS/NYTIMES

New York

FOR his firm's first residential building in the US, London-based architect Richard Rogers began with a difficult, oddly proportioned site - a kite-shaped piece of land in the Financial District of Manhattan, right across from City Hall Park.

Mr Rogers, who won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2007 and is best known for buildings with exposed structural members and systems, such as the Centre Pompidou in Paris (with Renzo Piano) and Lloyd's of London, relished the challenge.

"I love constraints," he said during a recent visit to New York. "One thing I hate is the idea of a white piece of paper," where there are no problems to solve.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The site, where Park Row and Theatre Alley intersect with Beekman Street, was previously home to part of J&R Music and Computer World, and one of its most desirable features was its wide-open view of City Hall Park to the north.

Mr Rogers' other project in the neighbourhood, 3 World Trade Center, is just a few blocks away.

Making the most of that view became a driving objective in the design of One Beekman, a 25-story building with 31 condo units being developed by Urban Muse.

Mr Rogers' firm - Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners - devised a building that provides sightlines north to the park from every apartment by shifting the circulation core to the south, where the building is hemmed in by its neighbours.

"We pulled the core right to the back, where there isn't any view, and made the building very solid there," said Graham Stirk, the firm's senior partner leading the design, while pushing all the living rooms toward the park.

To the southwest, the building essentially turns its back on 25 Park Row, a new condo tower designed by CookFox Architects rising directly next door. But to the north, "the front of the building opens up like a flower," with walls of windows framed by anthracite-hued aluminium and perforated copper screens, said Glauco Lolli-Ghetti, the principal of Urban Muse. About half the units have outdoor loggias or terraces facing the park, reached through sliding glass doors.

The design at the front riffs on the cast-iron architecture of SoHo, Mr Stirk said. "It's not curtain wall," he noted. "There's a richness to the surface depth."

The warm hue of the copper, meanwhile, is meant to pick up on the colour of neighbouring buildings, like the red brick and terra cotta of the Beekman hotel.

Inside the apartments, there is six-inch-wide white oak plank flooring; custom white oak cabinets, Tundra Grey marble and Miele appliances in the kitchen; and bookmatched Montclair Danby marble in the master bathrooms and powder rooms. The building includes retail space on the first two floors, and office space on the third and fourth floors.

The fifth floor houses the condominium's amenity spaces, including a gym, a yoga studio, an entertaining space and a common outdoor space. The apartments begin on the sixth floor.

Compass, the real estate firm handling sales and marketing for the building, expects to begin sales later this month, with one-bedrooms starting at about US$2 million and prices running up to about US$14 million for a four-bedroom penthouse with a private loggia.

"Having protected open park views in every apartment is such a unique element," said Leonard Steinberg, the president of Compass. "There's not a single low-floor apartment. There's not a single disadvantaged unit."

Beyond the building itself, he also hopes the revitalisation of New York's oldest neighbourhoodwill help attract many buyers. NYTIMES

Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

As flat prices soar in HK, investors park money down in the lot

Reits

Singapore property investment sales could hit record in 2018

CDL Q1 net profit slips 16.3% to S$80m

Peak Court sold en bloc for S$118.88 million

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening