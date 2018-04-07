You are here
THE BROAD VIEW
Adding value without demolition, rebuilding: Regenerating Singapore's modernist icons
Born of a highly experimental period in Singapore's architectural, urban and political history, Brutalist icons such as Pearl Bank, Golden Mile Complex and People's Park Complex can be creatively conserved and rehabilitated - in ways that benefit all stakeholders - owners, developers, government and society-at-large.
SINGAPORE'S modernist megastructures show heroic scale and muscular form, yet their vulnerability is painfully apparent in the actual and attempted collective sale of Pearl Bank Apartments, People's Park Complex and Golden Mile Complex.
These were all built during the earliest phases of
