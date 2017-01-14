You are here
After years of problems, Trump hotel in Toronto is put up for sale
It has been plagued with construction delays, financial woes and lawsuits since 2012 opening
Ottawa
TORONTO'S Trump International Hotel & Tower, a glitzy development that has been plagued with construction delays, financial problems and lawsuits since its opening in 2012, is for sale. And there is no guarantee the new buyer will keep the name of the US president-elect on the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg