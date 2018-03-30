You are here
Amber Park, Royalville en bloc sales pushing up prices in vicinity
Resale prices in Districts 10 and 15 up significantly after the two condos were sold
RESALE prices of existing condos and private apartments in District 15, which includes the Katong and Amber Road areas, as well as District 10 have risen significantly following news of the Amber Park and Royalville collective sales last year.
