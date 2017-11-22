You are here
Apartment in HK's The Peak district sets record HK$132,000 psf price
The unit, measuring 4,242 sq ft, is part of the Mount Nicholson project and was sold to an unidentified buyer, according to SCMP
Hong Kong
A LUXURY apartment in Hong Kong's exclusive The Peak district has gone for HK$560 million (S$97.2 million) or HK$132,000 per square foot, a new record in square footage terms for the world's already most expensive residential market.
The apartment, which measures 4,242 sq
