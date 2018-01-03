You are here

ARA names Chia Nam Toon as assistant group CEO

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 10:07 AM
ARA Asset Management has appointed Chia Nam Toon, a veteran with over 10 years of real estate experience, as assistant group chief executive officer (CEO).

Mr Chia has also taken on a dual role as CEO, Reits & Business Development. His appointment with ARA Asset Management took effect on Jan 2, 2018.

Reporting to group CEO, John Lim, Mr Chia's remit includes driving growth opportunities in the existing Reits (real estate investment trust) and the development of new Reits across Asia, the United States and Europe, ARA said.

Mr Chia was CEO of the manager of Ascendas Reit - one of Singapore's largest listed Reits - from 2016 to 2017, and was responsible for its overall management and operations. He was previously the group chief financial officer (CFO) with Ascendas-Singbridge from 2015 to 2016, providing strategic financial leadership for the group.

Prior to the merger between Ascendas and Singbridge, he held the position of group assistant CEO and CFO of Ascendas Group from 2006 to 2014, and oversaw Ascendas' corporate services functions.

Mr Lim said: "We are pleased to have Nam Toon join the ARA Group. His extensive experience in the area of Reit management, coupled with his deep financial knowledge and experience, will contribute towards a new phase of continued growth within our Reits division."

