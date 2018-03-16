You are here
Asian investors push global property to new high
They accounted for 52 per cent of the record US$1.62 trillion deployed; interest in Europe seen growing as appeal of US declines: report
Singapore
INVESTORS from Asia powered global real estate investments to an all-time high in 2017, and are likely to dominate the market in 2018 as the range of capital sources within the region continue to increase, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday.
The
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg