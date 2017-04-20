You are here
At Manhattan Tower, debt payments and losses increase
President Trump's son-in-law has divested his interest in the tower to family to prevent conflicts of interest
New York
LOSSES widened at the Manhattan office tower co-owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, as debt payments increased in 2016, according to documents filed by the managers of the loans.
Net operating income at 666 Fifth Ave grew 2.7 per cent
