Augustine Tan re-elected as Redas president

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 23:27
by
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

AUGUSTINE Tan was on Thursday named president of the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) management committee for the term 2017/2018.

Mr Tan, 58, executive director, property sales & corporate affairs of Far East Organization, was re-elected to the position at the Redas' 57th annual general meeting.

Mr Tan is flanked by Redas management committee vice-presidents, UOL Group's deputy group chief executive officer Liam Wee Sin and City Developments group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong.

Chong Hock Chang of Ho Bee Land was named honorary secretary while Tan Swee Yiow of Keppel Land International will hold the role of honorary treasurer.

