Aussie home prices 'hitting a wall'

Tentative sign of cooling as property consultant's index of home prices for major cities increases just 0.1% in August from July when it surged 1.5%
Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 05:50

Prices in Sydney were dead flat for August, after jumping 1.4 per cent the month before, although annual growth remained strong at 13 per cent.
Sydney

HOME prices in Australia's major cities rose only marginally in August as Sydney's blistering run stalled, a tentative sign of cooling that would be a relief to regulators seeking to head off a debt-driven bubble.

Property consultant CoreLogic said that its index of home

