You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australia faces housing hangover twice size of US subprime era

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 10:56 PM

[SYDNEY] The party is finally winding down for Australia's housing market. How severe the hangover is will determine the economy's fate for years to come.

After five years of surging prices, the market value of the nation's homes has ballooned to A$7.3 trillion (S$7.5 trillion) - or more than four times gross domestic product. Not even the US and UK markets achieved such heights at their peaks a decade ago before prices spiraled lower and dragged their economies with them.

Australia's obsession with property is firmly entrenched in the nation's economy and psyche, fueled by record-low interest rates, generous tax breaks, banks hooked on mortgage lending, and prime-time TV shows where home renovators are lauded like sporting heroes. For many, homes morphed into cash machines to finance loans for boats, cars and investment properties. The upshot: households are now twice as indebted as China's.

So far, the Reserve Bank of Australia has relied on banking regulators to apply the brakes with lending curbs. It reckons the financial system is well-placed to withstand any shocks, but isn't so confident on consumers. That puts it out of step with developed-world peers that are incrementally tightening policy, with Governor Philip Lowe this week making clear local interest rates aren't going anywhere soon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To be sure, there are key dynamics that differentiate Australia's housing boom with those that soured in recent years around the world. Aussie banks can claim against other income and assets or chase individuals into bankruptcy if borrowers default. Tax deductions for interest paid on investment loans also support demand, as does a rich pipeline of demand from Asian buyers, especially Chinese.

But with prices in major cities like Sydney finally leveling off and a wave of new apartments about to hit markets in Brisbane and Melbourne, it's worth taking a look at housing's out-sized influence on Australia's economy.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Oxley close to buying Chevron House

Capital World acquires right to develop Johor township for RM63m

Trump Organization to exit NY SoHo hotel

Emaar Development IPO takes a beating due to M-E geopolitical risk

Keppel Land in JV to build two luxury condos in Bangkok's CBD

Grand buildings help keep Macy's afloat

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
2 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
3 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
4 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
5 Investors drawn again to real estate rebound
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

BT_20171124_KROIL23_3192038.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley close to buying Chevron House

BT_20171124_LSDBS_3191979.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

DBS overtakes Singtel as Southeast Asia's most valuable company

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinson's 11am the day before

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening