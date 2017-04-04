You are here
Australia sticks with blunt tools to battle housing bubble
Regulators are eschewing more focused measures that have had some success in New Zealand, China
Sydney
IN THEIR struggle to cool red-hot property prices in Australia's big cities, the authorities are ratcheting up measures that could dent the whole market but avoiding more targeted steps that have had some success in New Zealand and China.
Australian regulators first focused
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg