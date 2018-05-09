You are here
Ava Towers to launch en bloc sale bid with reserve price at S$248m
This translates to a land rate of S$1,374 psf ppr for the freehold condo in the Balestier area
THE owners of Ava Towers are putting their freehold condominium development up for tender in their first attempt at a collective sale.
Their reserve price of S$248 million for the site along Ava Road in the Balestier area translates to a land rate of about S$1,374 per
