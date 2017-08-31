Axiata nears US$1b deal for Veon's Pakistan towers

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Kuala Lumpur
VEON Ltd is in advanced talks to sell wireless towers in Pakistan to a unit of Axiata Group Bhd, the biggest Malaysian mobile operator.
Axiata's infrastructure arm, Edotco Group Sdn, plans to announce an agreement as soon as this week that could value the towers at
