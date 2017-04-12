You are here

Home > Real Estate

Beijing orders property websites to stop touting investment gains, feng shui advice

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 11:49

[BEIJING] Beijing has ordered 15 online real estate portals to remove misleading information, false advertising and even advice on feng shui by Wednesday, as part of its campaign to cool a red-hot housing market.

Advertisements on the websites should not promise rising returns on Beijing real estate investment, the official Xinhua news agency reported, as the Chinese capital battles with soaring home prices and property speculators.

While flats in Beijing on average are still cheaper than homes in Tokyo or London, authorities fear surging prices are increasing household debt, heightening banks' credit risks and fanning grassroots resentment as home affordability fades.

The targeted websites, which include popular real estate portals Lianjia and I Love My Home, should also not offer to help prospective buyers handle matters related to local "hukou"residence permits or school enrolment, Xinhua reported late on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They are not allowed to spread rumours or disseminate misleading information such as "limitless potential for price gains." Content on feng shui or any form of financing advice is also forbidden.

The measures are the latest restrictions to help cool Beijing's fevered real estate sector.

In mid-March, the Beijing government raised the minimum down payment on a second home to 60 per cent from 50 per cent. On bigger homes, that minimum increased to 80 per cent from 70 per cent.

They also suspended issuing individual mortgage loans of more than 25 years, effectively forcing borrowers to take on more expensive shorter loans.

Buying a third property has already been banned.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening