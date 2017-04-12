Beijing orders property websites to stop touting investment gains, feng shui advice

[BEIJING] Beijing has ordered 15 online real estate portals to remove misleading information, false advertising and even advice on feng shui by Wednesday, as part of its campaign to cool a red-hot housing market.

Advertisements on the websites should not promise rising returns on Beijing real estate investment, the official Xinhua news agency reported, as the Chinese capital battles with soaring home prices and property speculators.

While flats in Beijing on average are still cheaper than homes in Tokyo or London, authorities fear surging prices are increasing household debt, heightening banks' credit risks and fanning grassroots resentment as home affordability fades.

The targeted websites, which include popular real estate portals Lianjia and I Love My Home, should also not offer to help prospective buyers handle matters related to local "hukou"residence permits or school enrolment, Xinhua reported late on Tuesday.

They are not allowed to spread rumours or disseminate misleading information such as "limitless potential for price gains." Content on feng shui or any form of financing advice is also forbidden.

The measures are the latest restrictions to help cool Beijing's fevered real estate sector.

In mid-March, the Beijing government raised the minimum down payment on a second home to 60 per cent from 50 per cent. On bigger homes, that minimum increased to 80 per cent from 70 per cent.

They also suspended issuing individual mortgage loans of more than 25 years, effectively forcing borrowers to take on more expensive shorter loans.

Buying a third property has already been banned.

REUTERS