You are here

Home > Real Estate

Beijing tells state developers to stop hyping up property market: media

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 23:17

[BEIJING] The municipal government in China's capital told major state-owned property developers on Monday not to talk up the market through "operational and market activities", a Chinese real estate industry portal said.

Representatives of the firms were summoned to a meeting with the Beijing government on Monday, the Chinese Real Estate Business (CREB) said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

State-owned developers have been a major force driving up home prices in the past year with aggressive bids for land to increase market share, CREB said, adding that such firms may be forced "to change their land strategy" after the meeting.

State-owned developers successfully bid for nearly half of China's most expensive land in the first five months of 2016, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's real estate sector rebounded this year, despite authorities' curbs on buying and lending since October in an effort to tame prices. That has prompted a new round of harsher measures by local governments since mid-March.

China is due to release official March home price data on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 HNA Group's S$1.4b offer for CWT may transcend logistics
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening