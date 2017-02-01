You are here

Bishan DBSS flat sold for record S$1.18m

Record-setting streak in HDB market appears at odds with calls to relax cooling measures
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 05:50
by
Resale volume for HDB flats rose for the second year in a row - by 7.8 per cent in 2016 to 20,813 transactions, according to official data. The pick-up in volume, which was the highest in four years, could be attributed to the gradually stabilising prices. Resale prices last year stayed flat, falling slightly by 0.1 per cent from the year before.
Singapore

A NEW record high in HDB resale prices was achieved at Natura Loft, an HDB Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) project in Bishan where a five-room flat was transacted at S$1.18 million last month.

This already marks the third HDB resale transaction in the first month of

