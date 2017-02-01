You are here
Bishan DBSS flat sold for record S$1.18m
Record-setting streak in HDB market appears at odds with calls to relax cooling measures
A NEW record high in HDB resale prices was achieved at Natura Loft, an HDB Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) project in Bishan where a five-room flat was transacted at S$1.18 million last month.
This already marks the third HDB resale transaction in the first month of
