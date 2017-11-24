You are here
Britain slashes property purchase tax for first-time buyers
PM Theresa May in bid to win over younger voters unable to buy a home; govt also pushes for more new homes
London
BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May slashed property purchase taxes for first-time buyers in a bid to win over younger voters who have shunned the ruling Conservatives because they are unable to buy a home.
A shortage of affordable housing in Britain has forced many people to
