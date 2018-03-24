You are here

Home > Real Estate

Britain will find it hard to freeze Russian assets

There's massive amount of Russian money in UK property and other assets, but links to criminal behaviour have to be proved
Sat, Mar 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20180324_NBRUSSIA24UYLY_3364623.jpg
Russian individuals have purchased about £1 billion of property using suspicious wealth, says Transparency International, which has a close relationship with the UK's National Crime Agency.
PHOTOS: REUTERS

London

DESPITE many threats, the UK government will find it exceedingly difficult to freeze Russian assets unless it can prove links to criminality.

There is a massive amount of Russian money invested in UK property and other assets. The holders are not only oligarchs and other super-rich tycoons, but thousands of Russian bankers, business people, professionals and students.

The first Russian immigrants came in the 1990s, soon after the Soviet Union collapsed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most of these people were extremely wealthy as they managed to purchase mines and factories under the "wild east" chaotic capitalism of Boris Yeltsin, current President Vladimir Putin's predecessor. They gravitated to the UK and bought mansions in London and the country.

Many of those who came later left Russia because they were disenchanted with Mr Putin's autocratic government, but others have maintained good relations with the regime.

There have been accusations of money laundering, but successive Conservative and Labour governments failed to curb it, until the David Cameron government partially put on the brakes in 2015.

Cynical critics say that the inflows suited governments as they helped fund wide balance of payment current account deficits.

In 2006, after former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko was murdered in London with radioactive poison, the Labour government expelled several Russian diplomats. Critics at the time claimed that the response to the crime was weak because the government feared the flood of Russian money would dry up.

Transparency International, which has a close relationship with the UK's National Crime Agency, says that it "has identified £4.4 billion (S$8.1 billion) worth of UK properties bought with suspicious wealth".

It estimates that Russian individuals purchased more than a fifth of this amount, or around £1 billion.

Transparency International also estimates that between 2008 and 2015, the UK immigration authorities allotted to Russians investment visas worth £729 million in total.

"We share the Prime Minister's (Theresa May) view that there should be no place in the UK for dirty money from overseas, but we are now calling for serious action to make this a reality," said Duncan Hames, Director of Policy at Transparency International.

"It is clear that London has routinely been the choice destination for Russians with suspicious wealth. They took advantage of lax regulation and offshore secrecy."

He added that the government now has the ability to make "unexplained wealth orders", which are new investigation powers for law enforcement under the Criminal Finances Bill.

Under this law, the government can seize tainted property and other assets.

The UK is also considering adopting a version of the United States' Magnitsky Act. It would allow the authorities to ban individuals and seize their assets if they are guilty of human rights abuses.

But the government has to act within the law and apply due process, if it wishes to freeze property and other assets of Russian billionaires and others. They have to be in league with the Putin regime or be involved in crimes. The government also has a duty to make innocent Russians, regardless of their wealth, secure.

"There are many Russians who have come to this country and made their lives here and contributed magnificently to our culture and our society, and they feel threatened," said Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

"It is very important that we do not allow a miasma of suspicion about all Russians in London, and indeed all rich Russians in London, to be created."

The UK, as a member of the European Union until Brexit in March 2019, has already imposed EU sanctions on Russian banks, businesses and officials over Moscow's invasion of Crimea.

So far, the EU has not agreed to tighten the sanctions as some members want proof that the Russian state is behind the poisoning of the former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

According to Property Vision, a real estate advisory firm, prime London house prices have fallen by 21 per cent on average and apartments by 15 per cent. The high stamp duty and much tighter control on Russian and other foreign purchases are also key reasons.

Editor's Choice

Mar 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

BT_20180324_VICUBE24_3364151.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Stuck in a loveless relationship with your job

BT_20180324_LATESTINSIDE_3364898.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Brunch

Plant Pharma

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180324_VKWAR24_3365047.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Opinion

Trump's unfair tariffs will achieve little, and hurt many

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

BT_20180324_STROBOTS24_3364919.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Technology

New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening