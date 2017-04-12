You are here
Bullish bidding for Toh Tuck site
Tender for the residential plot gets 24 submissions, topped by SP Setia's S$265m, exceeding expectations
Singapore
AN overwhelming 24 bids were submitted for the tender of a residential plot in Toh Tuck Road, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Tuesday.
This was the second highest number of bids submitted in a residential government land sales (GLS) tender since 2009
