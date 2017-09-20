You are here
Buying a home? Compare building quality scores on BCA website
Database to be helpful for people looking to buy units of uncompleted projects
Singapore
HOME buyers in Singapore can now search for and compare the quality of workmanship of developers and their projects easily through the Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) website. This will allow them to make a more informed choice on prospective purchases.
