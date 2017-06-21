You are here
Buzz continues in luxe housing sector
Recent deals include a penthouse at The Nassim, a Sentosa Cove bungalow and a Leedon Park site
Singapore
THE Singapore luxury housing market continues to see a buzz of activity.
Recent deals include the S$40.88 million sale of a 31,211 sq ft freehold site in the Leedon Park Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Area, understood to have been picked up by Raffles Medical Group executive
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg