Buzz continues in luxe housing sector

Recent deals include a penthouse at The Nassim, a Sentosa Cove bungalow and a Leedon Park site
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
The sea-facing bungalow in Cove Grove in Sentosa Cove (above) has been sold for S$16.6 million; it was last sold in 2012 for S$24 million.

A five-bedroom penthouse in The Nassim (above), is being sold for S$25.58 million.

Singapore

THE Singapore luxury housing market continues to see a buzz of activity.

Recent deals include the S$40.88 million sale of a 31,211 sq ft freehold site in the Leedon Park Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Area, understood to have been picked up by Raffles Medical Group executive

