You are here

Home > Real Estate

Cape Town boom a bust for long-time tenants

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170911_CAPE110ISA_3078972.jpg
Activist Shane van der Mescht is part of a group called Reclaim the City occupying an abandoned hospital in Woodstock where wards and offices have been turned into bedrooms and meeting spaces.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20170911_CAPE110ISA_3078972.jpg
A reclaimed space in one of the hospital's former wards.
PHOTO: AFP

Cape Town

AS a child in the 1970s, Charmaine Marcus was forcefully removed from her Cape Town neighbourhood when the apartheid government declared it a whites-only area.

Now, as a property boom transforms once-neglected suburbs into trendy and expensive enclaves, she faces being

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Hurricane delivers windfall to lucky high-ground owners

Family's ranch buy ends up with more land than New York City

En-bloc fever is back

'Hungry ghosts' not dampening GCB interest

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
2 Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB
3 Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles
4 A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high
5 High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

BT_20170911_SEUSED111_3079285.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Transport

Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening