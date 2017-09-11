Cape Town boom a bust for long-time tenants

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Cape Town
AS a child in the 1970s, Charmaine Marcus was forcefully removed from her Cape Town neighbourhood when the apartheid government declared it a whites-only area.
Now, as a property boom transforms once-neglected suburbs into trendy and expensive enclaves, she faces being
