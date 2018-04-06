You are here

Home > Real Estate

CapitaLand launches all-in-one e-payment service

First mall operator in Singapore to do so, it will roll out the payment system to over 2,500 retailers in 17 malls
Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nshiwei@sph.com.sg

BT_20180406_STARPAY2_3382876.jpg
Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO, CapitaLand Group (centre) and Wilson Tan, CEO, CapitaLand Retail (left), demonstrating the ease of making a StarPay ePayment through the CapitaStar mobile app and smart terminals. With them is Ho Yat-Wai, Country Manager, American Express Singapore, one of StarPay's launch partner.

Singapore

CAPITALAND, Singapore's largest mall operator, is the latest to join the cashless drive.

The blue-chip is partnering leading e-payment players to launch an all-in-one e-payment service - dubbed StarPay - that is currently planned to cover over 2,500 stores in 17 malls

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

Kingsford allowed to start work in some areas of condo project

The 2 homes Augusta National can't buy

San Francisco's median house price hits new record of US$1.6m

Grenfell survivors still displaced 10 months after blaze

Alpha fund sells Shanghai International Plaza to LaSalle; price said to be 42,000 yuan psm

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening