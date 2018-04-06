You are here
CapitaLand launches all-in-one e-payment service
First mall operator in Singapore to do so, it will roll out the payment system to over 2,500 retailers in 17 malls
Singapore
CAPITALAND, Singapore's largest mall operator, is the latest to join the cashless drive.
The blue-chip is partnering leading e-payment players to launch an all-in-one e-payment service - dubbed StarPay - that is currently planned to cover over 2,500 stores in 17 malls
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg