You are here

Home > Real Estate

Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 11:52
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

IMG_ChangiGarden_02.jpg
Located at the junction of Upper Changi Road North and Jalan Mariam, the freehold property sits on approximately 200,093 sq ft of elevated grounds.
PHOTO: EDMUND TIE & COMPANY

REAL estate consulting firm Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) is putting Changi Garden up for collective sale by public tender on Friday, the appointed property consultant said on Thursday.

Based on the asking price of S$196 million (S$700 psf ppr), the gross sale proceeds for an apartment range from S$1.69 million to S$1.79 million, a penthouse from S$3.18 million to S$3.74 million, and a shop from S$3.7 million to S$5.5 million.

Changi Garden was developed circa the late 1970s and early 1980s, and comprises 60 apartments, 12 penthouses and 12 shops. Located at the junction of Upper Changi Road North and Jalan Mariam, the freehold property sits on approximately 200,093 sq ft of elevated grounds and is surrounded by landed houses.

According to Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014, it is zoned "residential" with a plot ratio of 1.4. Due to high development baseline, no development charge is payable, said Edmund Tie.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It noted that the Changi area is slated for transformation into a major employment centre. This is evident with an ongoing agglomeration of business establishments in this popular industrial and commercial cluster, including Changi Business Park, Changi North and South Industrial Estates, Loyang Industrial Estate, Singapore Expo and others.

This trend is anticipated to continue given the area's proximity to Singapore Changi Airport and Singapore University of Technology and Design. The upcoming Jewel Changi Airport and Terminal 4 will serve to further enhance the attractiveness of the location, it said.

Tan Chun Ming, director of investment advisory, said: "Since 2013, there has not been any residential land sold within a 2.8km radius of Changi Garden. We believe a developer can take advantage of this huge freehold site to create a residential development with full communal and lifestyle facilities to tap on the potential pent up demand."

The tender exercise for the site will close on Oct 16, 2017 at 3pm.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

HDB pumps in S$10.7m in R&D collaboration with 2 local universities

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

CapitaLand boosts presence in Indonesia

Church buys Elite Building in collective sale

Buildings too antiquated to use, too grand to demolish

Retrofitting a Long Island lighthouse for a second act

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
Sep 7, 2017
Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

Chang Long Jong 19186109.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, Ipco, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening