China new-home prices surge at fastest pace since 2011

Monthly growth cools as prices in 70 cities rise 12.4% in Dec against 12.6% in Nov
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170119_NEW19_2698602.jpg
According to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, average home prices in China are forecast to rise 4.1 per cent this year, while growth in property investment would rise 5.4 per cent.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Beijing

PRICES of new homes in China grew last year at the fastest rate since 2011, but moderated enough in December to calm fears of a speculative bubble bursting with disastrous economic consequences. The price moderation will come as a relief to China's leaders as they wrestle with

