China to build rental housing in suburbs

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
CHINA will launch pilot programmes in 13 major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, to build rental housing projects in rural areas as part of efforts to ease a housing supply shortage, the land ministry said on Monday.
That would enable megacities such as the capital
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal