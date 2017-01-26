You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's HNA expands in Hong Kong with second land purchase

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:10

[HONG KONG] HNA Group Co Ltd, owner of Hainan Airlines Co Ltd, will pay HK$5.53 billion ($1.009 billion) for residential land in Hong Kong, the Chinese conglomerate's second major purchase in the city in the last three months.

In November, a subsidiary of HNA Group agreed to pay HK$8.8 billion for 11,300 square metres of residential land, almost double market forecasts. The transaction, HNA's first land acquisition in Hong Kong, was one of the most expensive land deals in 2016.

HNA's Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co Ltd said late on Wednesday it had won the tender for a site measuring 7,318 square metres.

The company beat rivals including China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, Vanke Property Overseas Ltd, Poly Property Group Co Ltd, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, New World Development Co Ltd and Sino Land Co Ltd , the Hong Kong government said.

HNA has also been active in the travel industry, buying caterer Gategroup Holding Ltd and stakes in Servair, hotels group Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Brazilian airline Azul. HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn Airport in western Germany.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening