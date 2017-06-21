You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's home prices still climbing in May despite market curbs

While prices in biggest cities are levelling off, regions seeing upward price pressure
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170620_NSCNPROP20_2942870.jpg
Prices for new homes in China's biggest cities such as Beijing and Shanghai stopped climbing in May on a monthly basis, while prices fell 0.6 per cent in Shenzhen, the fastest seen in three months.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

HOME prices levelled off in China's biggest cities in May but continued to climb nationwide, indicating demand remains resilient despite a series of government measures to keep the market from overheating.

Firm price gains highlight the challenge Chinese authorities face in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening